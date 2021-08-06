Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Javelin throwers aim for the distance at Tokyo Olympics Ben Stansall, AFP Posted at Aug 06 2021 10:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Australia's Kathryn Mitchell competes in the women's javelin throw final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Friday. Mitchell placed sixth in the competition, three spots behind fellow Australian Kelsey Lee-barber, as China’s Liu Shiying took home gold with an opening throw of 66.34. Read More: Tokyo Olympics 2020 Olympics Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Olympics women's javelin throw javelin Kathryn Mitchell /news/08/07/21/duterte-places-bataan-under-ecq-from-august-8-to-22/news/08/07/21/louisiana-fil-am-nurse-theres-a-surge-in-covid-19-patients-among-pregnant-women/life/08/07/21/us-navy-band-performs-rendition-of-moiras-paubaya/news/08/07/21/doh-epekto-ng-delta-variant-dama-na/news/08/07/21/unang-anibersaryo-ng-pagsabog-ng-beirut-port-ginunita-ng-mga-pinoy-sa-lebanon