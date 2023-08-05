MULTIMEDIA

Pinoys welcome Filipinas back home

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

The Philippine Women’s National Football Team wave to fans during a homecoming motorcade and meet-and-greet in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on Saturday, days after the World Cup debutantes returned to the country. The Filipinas in October will face host Australia, Chinese Taipei, and Iran in Group A of the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament, needing to win the group to advance to the third round and keep their Paris 2024 dream alive.