Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Pinoys welcome Filipinas back home Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 05 2023 08:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Philippine Women’s National Football Team wave to fans during a homecoming motorcade and meet-and-greet in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on Saturday, days after the World Cup debutantes returned to the country. The Filipinas in October will face host Australia, Chinese Taipei, and Iran in Group A of the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament, needing to win the group to advance to the third round and keep their Paris 2024 dream alive. Football: Filipinas remain optimistic amid coaching vacancy James to Caicedo: Five players who lit up World Cup group phase Read More: Filipinas Philippine Women’s National Football Team Filipinas motorcade FIFA Women's World Cup Taguig football /video/sports/08/05/23/filipinas-nag-motorcade-matapos-maglaro-sa-world-cup/video/life/08/05/23/my-puhunan-kilalanin-si-idol-romeo/video/life/08/05/23/pinay-sa-world-youth-day-nakasama-sa-tanghalian-si-pope-francis/video/business/08/05/23/pag-angkat-ng-bigas-pahirapan-dahil-sa-tumataas-na-presyo/video/news/08/05/23/11-bayan-sa-bulacan-lubog-pa-rin-sa-baha