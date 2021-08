MULTIMEDIA

Carlo Paalam advances to boxing finals

Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

Carlo Paalam of the Philippines turns emotional after beating Ryomei Tanaka of Japan in their Tokyo Olympics men’s flyweight semifinals at the Kokugikan Arena on Thursday. The 23-year-old Pinoy boxer, who won 5-0, will be competing against Galal Yafai of Great Britain at the boxing finals on August 7 at 1 p.m.