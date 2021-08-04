MULTIMEDIA
Yuka Saso eyes Olympic medal
Murad Sezer, Reuters
Posted at Aug 04 2021 10:31 AM | Updated as of Aug 04 2021 11:44 AM
Yuka Saso of the Philippines in action during the first round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's golf individual final at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan on Wednesday. Saso, who won the US Women’s Open last June will be competing against the 3 Rio Olympics medalists Park In-bee, Lydia Ko and Feng Shanshan and other top women golfers around the world including Filipina golfer Bianca Pagdanganan.
- /life/08/04/21/health-shorts-medical-depot-outlet-health-vouchers
- /overseas/08/04/21/australia-youngest-covid-19-deaths-sydney-delta-surge
- /sports/08/04/21/duplantis-agonizes-over-missed-world-record-vault
- /sports/08/04/21/australia-ready-to-take-down-usa-in-semis
- /entertainment/08/04/21/nadine-samonte-emosyonal-sa-mga-pagsubok-na-hinaharap