Bianca Pagdanganan begins medal quest in Olympics

MULTIMEDIA
Golfer Bianca Pagdanganan begins medal quest in Tokyo Olympics
Yoshi Iwamoto, AFP
Posted at Aug 04 2021 10:30 AM | Updated as of Aug 04 2021 11:49 AM
Pinay golfer Bianca Pagdanganan begins medal quest in Tokyo Olympics
Philippines' Bianca Pagdanganan watches her drive from the 1st tee in round 1 of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan on Wednesday. Pagdanganan who won gold with Yuka Saso during the 2018 Asian Games will play against the world’s top golf players from August 4-7.
