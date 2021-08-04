Bianca Pagdanganan begins medal quest in Olympics

MULTIMEDIA

Golfer Bianca Pagdanganan begins medal quest in Tokyo Olympics

Yoshi Iwamoto, AFP

Philippines' Bianca Pagdanganan watches her drive from the 1st tee in round 1 of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan on Wednesday. Pagdanganan who won gold with Yuka Saso during the 2018 Asian Games will play against the world’s top golf players from August 4-7.