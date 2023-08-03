MULTIMEDIA

Filipinas mingle with football fans in meet-and-greet

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

The Filipinas pose for photos during a press conference dubbed “Herstory continues” before mingling with fans at the Adidas store in Glorietta in Makati City on Thursday. The Filipinas are back in the country after their FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign that saw the debutantes stun host country New Zealand before bowing out of the competition in the first round.