Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Filipinas mingle with football fans in meet-and-greet Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 03 2023 06:48 PM | Updated as of Aug 03 2023 06:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Filipinas pose for photos during a press conference dubbed “Herstory continues” before mingling with fans at the Adidas store in Glorietta in Makati City on Thursday. The Filipinas are back in the country after their FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign that saw the debutantes stun host country New Zealand before bowing out of the competition in the first round. 'Nothing lasts forever': Filipinas eye post-Stajcic era Read More: Filipinas Philippine Women's National Football Team PWNFT FIFA World Cup Herstory continues Adidas football /business/08/03/23/landbank-h1-net-income-climbs-to-p209-billion/news/08/03/23/ex-bsp-gov-tops-list-of-highest-paid-govt-officials/news/08/03/23/67-rescued-in-boat-mishap-off-quezon-no-casualties-reported/business/08/03/23/pldt-wants-to-narrow-12-million-sim-gap-with-globe/sports/08/03/23/young-boxers-using-palarong-pambansa-to-be-next-big-thing