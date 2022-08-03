Apolinario back after winning IBO world flyweight title

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Dave Apolinario returns after winning IBO world flyweight title ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 03 2022 03:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Dave “Doberman” Apolinario and his manager Michael Pelayo arrive at the Ninoy International Airport Terminal 1 on Wednesday, days after winning the International Boxing Organization flyweight title. The Filipino boxer won against South African Gideon Buthelezi after a first-round knockout at the Premier Ellic Hotel in East London, South Africa last Saturday, July 30. Boxing: PH's 'Doberman' Apolinario is new IBO flyweight king Read More: Dave “Doberman” Apolinario NAIA Terminal 1 the International Boxing Organization flyweight title /news/08/03/22/phivolcs-reports-gas-emissions-increase-at-taal-volcano/sports/08/03/22/asean-para-games-asusano-bags-gold-in-shot-put/news/08/03/22/dating-lamitan-city-mayor-rose-furigay-inilibing-na/entertainment/08/03/22/carly-rae-jepsen-to-release-new-album-in-october/life/08/03/22/3-watercolor-artists-mount-second-exhibit-in-pandemic