Apolinario back after winning IBO world flyweight title

Dave Apolinario returns after winning IBO world flyweight title

Dave “Doberman” Apolinario and his manager Michael Pelayo arrive at the Ninoy International Airport Terminal 1 on Wednesday, days after winning the International Boxing Organization flyweight title. The Filipino boxer won against South African Gideon Buthelezi after a first-round knockout at the Premier Ellic Hotel in East London, South Africa last Saturday, July 30.