Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA No losers here Luis Robayo, AFP Posted at Aug 03 2021 05:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Winner Sena Irie (blue) of Japan and second-placer Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines celebrate after their women's feather (54-57kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on Tuesday. Petecio, the country’s first female pugilist to snag an Olympic medal, matches her country’s highest podium finish in boxing courtesy of Onyok Velasco in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. Olympics: Gallant Petecio claims silver medal after loss to Japan's Irie Read More: Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020 2020 Olympics Olympic Games boxing Nesthy Petecio Sena Irie gold medal silver medal Olympics women's boxing Tokyo Olympics women's boxing multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/08/03/21/more-than-42-million-dead-from-covid-19-198-million-infected-worldwide/overseas/08/03/21/16-more-killed-dozens-rescued-in-indias-monsoon-deluge/sports/08/03/21/olympics-guan-wins-gold-biles-returns-to-claim-balance-beam-bronze/business/08/03/21/china-gaming-shares-dive-after-spiritual-opium-warning/overseas/08/03/21/hong-kong-media-outlet-broadcaster-artist-all-quit-city