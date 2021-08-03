Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

No losers here

Luis Robayo, AFP

Posted at Aug 03 2021 05:44 PM

No losers here

Winner Sena Irie (blue) of Japan and second-placer Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines celebrate after their women's feather (54-57kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on Tuesday. Petecio, the country’s first female pugilist to snag an Olympic medal, matches her country’s highest podium finish in boxing courtesy of Onyok Velasco in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. 

Read More:  Tokyo Olympics   Tokyo 2020   2020 Olympics   Olympic Games   boxing   Nesthy Petecio   Sena Irie   gold medal   silver medal   Olympics women's boxing   Tokyo Olympics women's boxing   multimedia   multimedia photos  