No losers here

Luis Robayo, AFP

Winner Sena Irie (blue) of Japan and second-placer Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines celebrate after their women's feather (54-57kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on Tuesday. Petecio, the country’s first female pugilist to snag an Olympic medal, matches her country’s highest podium finish in boxing courtesy of Onyok Velasco in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.