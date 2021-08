MULTIMEDIA

Pinoy boxer Carlo Paalam gives PH 4th Olympic medal

Carl Recine, Reuters

Carlo Paalam of the Philippines reacts after beating Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in their Tokyo Olympics men’s flyweight quarterfinal at the Kokugikan Arena on Tuesday. The 27-year-old Paalam will take on Ryomei Tanaka of Japan in the semifinals on August 5, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.