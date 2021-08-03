Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Obiena fails to get podium finish in Tokyo Olympics pole vault Athit Perawongmetha, Reuters Posted at Aug 03 2021 09:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber EJ Obiena of the Philippines in action during the men's pole vault final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday. Obiena, whose personal best is 5.87m, crashed out of the medal race after failing to clear 5.80m in three attempts. Read More: Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020 2020 Olympics Olympic Games pole Vault EJ Obiena Ernest John Obiena pole vault finals multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/08/03/21/china-asks-germany-clarify-intention-south-china-sea/entertainment/08/03/21/get-to-know-6-filipino-drag-queens-manila-luzon/entertainment/08/03/21/watch-kilig-tears-in-first-trailer-of-boy-foretold-by-the-stars-sequel/life/08/03/21/look-sarah-geronimos-shortest-hairstyle-yet/life/08/03/21/crash-landing-on-you-star-hyun-bin-tells-fans-to-travel-after-pandemic