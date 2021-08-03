Home  >  Sports

Obiena fails to get podium finish in Tokyo Olympics pole vault

Athit Perawongmetha, Reuters

Posted at Aug 03 2021 09:19 PM

EJ Obiena of the Philippines in action during the men's pole vault final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday. Obiena, whose personal best is 5.87m, crashed out of the medal race after failing to clear 5.80m in three attempts. 

