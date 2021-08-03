Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Pinoys cheer for Nesthy Petecio Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 03 2021 03:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man reacts as bystanders watch the finals of the Tokyo Olympics women's featherweight finals between Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio and Sena Irie from Japan at a tricycle terminal in Quezon City on Tuesday. Irie won the gold, while Petecio settled for silver. Read More: Tokyo Olympics Nesthy Petecio boxing women’s featherweight multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/08/03/21/missing-belarus-activist-hanged-park-ukraine/sports/08/03/21/olympics-petecio-surprised-at-unanimous-decision-but-accepts-loss-to-japanese-foe/video/news/08/03/21/covid-makeshift-structure-at-zoning-ipinatutupad-ng-jr-borja-hospital-sa-cdo/video/business/08/03/21/assistance-msmes-continue-new-lockdown-dti/sports/08/03/21/us-outlast-spain-to-make-olympic-basketball-semis