Pinoys cheer for Nesthy Petecio

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A man reacts as bystanders watch the finals of the Tokyo Olympics women's featherweight finals between Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio and Sena Irie from Japan at a tricycle terminal in Quezon City on Tuesday. Irie won the gold, while Petecio settled for silver.

