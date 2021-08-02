Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Yulo lands in fourth in Olympic gymnastics vault competition Loic Venance, AFP Posted at Aug 02 2021 06:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Filipino Olympian Carlos Edriel Yulo competes in the artistic gymnastics men's vault final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Center in Tokyo on Monday. Yulo settled for 4th place with an average score of 14.716, short for at least a third-place finish. Carlos Yulo lands 4th in vault finals to narrowly miss Olympic podium Read More: Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020 gymnastics vault Carlos Yulo /news/08/02/21/free-train-rides-vaccinated-passengers-ecq-dotr/entertainment/08/02/21/belle-mariano-crosses-instagram-milestone-after-hes-into-her-finale/sports/08/02/21/look-olympic-champ-tom-daley-seen-knitting-while-watching-diving/video/news/08/02/21/ilang-ospital-sa-cebu-city-punuan-na/overseas/08/02/21/families-reunited-as-travel-rules-eased-in-uk