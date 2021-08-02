Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Yulo lands in fourth in Olympic gymnastics vault competition

Loic Venance, AFP

Posted at Aug 02 2021 06:57 PM

Yulo lands in fourth in Olympic gymnastics vault competition

Filipino Olympian Carlos Edriel Yulo competes in the artistic gymnastics men's vault final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Center in Tokyo on Monday. Yulo settled for 4th place with an average score of 14.716, short for at least a third-place finish.

Read More:  Tokyo Olympics   Tokyo 2020   gymnastics   vault   Carlos Yulo  