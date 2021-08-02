Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA PH sprinter Kristina Knott ends Tokyo Olympics journey Lucy Nicholson, Reuters Posted at Aug 02 2021 12:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Kristina Knott of the Philippines reacts after competing during the first round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's 200-meter heats at the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan on Monday. The 25-year old Filipino-American sprinter failed to qualify to the next round after finishing 5th with a time of 23.80 in Heat 7. Olympics: PH’s Knott exits 200m race after finishing last in her heats Read More: Tokyo Olympics Women’s 200-meter heats Kristina Knott /news/08/02/21/oil-price-hike-august-3-2021/entertainment/08/02/21/julia-montes-pinamalas-ang-galing-sa-target-shooting/news/08/02/21/iloilo-city-hall-fully-vaccinated/sports/08/02/21/olympics-italys-jacobs-takes-stunning-100-meters-gold/business/08/02/21/delta-lockdown-impedes-philippines-recovery-momentum