Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

PH sprinter Kristina Knott ends Tokyo Olympics journey

Lucy Nicholson, Reuters

Posted at Aug 02 2021 12:22 PM

PH sprinter Kristina Knott ends Tokyo Olympics journey

Kristina Knott of the Philippines reacts after competing during the first round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's 200-meter heats at the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan on Monday. The 25-year old Filipino-American sprinter failed to qualify to the next round after finishing 5th with a time of 23.80 in Heat 7.

Read More:  Tokyo Olympics   Women’s 200-meter heats   Kristina Knott  