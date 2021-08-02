MULTIMEDIA

PH sprinter Kristina Knott ends Tokyo Olympics journey

Lucy Nicholson, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Kristina Knott of the Philippines reacts after competing during the first round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's 200-meter heats at the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan on Monday. The 25-year old Filipino-American sprinter failed to qualify to the next round after finishing 5th with a time of 23.80 in Heat 7.