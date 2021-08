MULTIMEDIA

PH boxer Eumir Marcial advances to Tokyo Olympics semi-final round

Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Eumir Marcial of the Philippines reacts after winning against Arman Darchinyan of Armenia during the Tokyo Olympics men's middleweight quarterfinal at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday. Marcial advances to the semi-final round to compete against Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine on Aug. 5, at 2:03 p.m.