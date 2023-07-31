Home  >  Sports

Marcos Jr. opens Palarong Pambansa in Marikina

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 31 2023 08:26 PM

Marcos Jr. opens Palarong Pambansa

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (left) waves to the crowd as he graces the opening of the Palarong Pambansa at the Marikina Sports Park in Marikina City on Monday. Vice President and Department of Education Secretary Sara Duterte (center) also graced the opening. 

