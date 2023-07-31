Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Marcos Jr. opens Palarong Pambansa in Marikina Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 31 2023 08:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (left) waves to the crowd as he graces the opening of the Palarong Pambansa at the Marikina Sports Park in Marikina City on Monday. Vice President and Department of Education Secretary Sara Duterte (center) also graced the opening. Read More: Palarong Pambansa opening Marcos Marikina /video/news/07/31/23/improvised-zip-line-ginamit-para-makapagbigay-ng-relief-sa-occ-mindoro/life/07/31/23/watch-liza-soberano-shares-how-she-gets-red-carpet-ready/entertainment/07/31/23/thai-actor-dew-jirawat-to-hold-ph-fan-meet-on-oct-14/news/07/31/23/eu-leader-says-illegal-use-of-force-cannot-be-tolerated-in-indo-pacific-ukraine/news/07/31/23/marcos-jr-appoints-new-army-commanding-general