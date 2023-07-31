Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

63rd Palarong Pambansa opens

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 31 2023 05:53 PM

63rd Palarong Pambansa opens

Athletes from different regions of the Philippines participate in the Palarong Pambansa 2023 opening parade amid heavy rains in Marikina City on Monday. Student-athletes from 17 regions around the country will compete from July 29 until August 5 as the 63rd Palarong Pambansa resumes after its three year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Read More:  63rd Palarong Pambansa   Marikina   student athletes   Palarong Pambansa  