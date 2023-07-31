Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA 63rd Palarong Pambansa opens Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 31 2023 05:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Athletes from different regions of the Philippines participate in the Palarong Pambansa 2023 opening parade amid heavy rains in Marikina City on Monday. Student-athletes from 17 regions around the country will compete from July 29 until August 5 as the 63rd Palarong Pambansa resumes after its three year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: 63rd Palarong Pambansa Marikina student athletes Palarong Pambansa /business/07/31/23/rcbc-completes-sale-of-15-pct-share-to-japan-based-bank/entertainment/07/31/23/k-pop-group-infinite-reunites-for-new-ep/sports/07/31/23/marcos-jr-tells-student-athletes-compete-with-excellence-fairness-and-integrity/entertainment/07/31/23/in-photos-celebs-attend-maine-arjo-wedding-in-baguio/video/news/07/31/23/some-bucor-men-allowing-entry-of-contraband-catapang