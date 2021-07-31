x

Philippines' Petecio roars to boxing finals after win

Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

Posted at Jul 31 2021 01:31 PM

The Philippines' Nesthy Petecio celebrates after winning over Irma Testa of Italy in their women's featherweight (54-57kg) semi-final boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on Saturday. The first-time Olympian is on the brink of winning an Olympic gold as she moves on to the championship round on August 3. 

 

