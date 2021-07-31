Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Philippines' Petecio roars to boxing finals after win Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters Posted at Jul 31 2021 01:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Philippines' Nesthy Petecio celebrates after winning over Irma Testa of Italy in their women's featherweight (54-57kg) semi-final boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on Saturday. The first-time Olympian is on the brink of winning an Olympic gold as she moves on to the championship round on August 3. Boxer Petecio advances to final, one win away from Olympic gold Read More: Tokyo Olympics 2020 Olympics Olympic Games boxing Nesthy Petecio women's boxing Filipina boxers multimedia multimedia photos /news/07/31/21/doh-ncr-house-to-house-vaccination-ecq/entertainment/07/31/21/khalil-ramos-marks-10th-year-in-showbiz/news/07/31/21/sugatang-civet-cat-nasagip-sa-eastern-samar/news/07/31/21/mandating-quarantine-passes-in-ncr-up-to-lgus-says-mmda-chair/news/07/31/21/4-million-covid19-vaccine-doses