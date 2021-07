MULTIMEDIA

Carlo Paalam punches ticket to flyweight quarterfinals

Ueslei Marcelino, Pool/AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Philippines' Carlo Paalam (red) and Algeria's Mohamed Flissi fight during their men's fly (48-52kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on Saturday. Paalam qualified for the quarterfinals in the win and is just another victory away from an assured medal.