Pinoy fans watch gallant stand of Filipinas at the World Cup

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

A Norwegian team supporter (in red) cheers as the rest of the largely pro-Filipino crowd at the Glorietta Center in Makati City reacts in disbelief as the Philippine women’s national football team falls behind Norway at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Sunday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The Filipinas lost to a superior Norwegian side, 6-0, in their third and final game at the World Cup, ending their campaign.