MULTIMEDIA
Pinoy fans watch gallant stand of Filipinas at the World Cup
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 30 2023 06:47 PM
A Norwegian team supporter (in red) cheers as the rest of the largely pro-Filipino crowd at the Glorietta Center in Makati City reacts in disbelief as the Philippine women’s national football team falls behind Norway at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Sunday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The Filipinas lost to a superior Norwegian side, 6-0, in their third and final game at the World Cup, ending their campaign.
- /video/entertainment/07/30/23/tao-po-ano-ang-sikreto-nina-ronnie-alonte-loisa-andalio-sa-matatag-na-relasyon
- /overseas/07/30/23/tens-of-thousands-evacuated-as-northern-china-hit-by-torrential-rain
- /sports/07/30/23/pba-on-tour-blackwater-ends-preseason-tour-with-lopsided-win-vs-tnt
- /video/life/07/30/23/10-pamilya-naninirahan-sa-ilalim-ng-tulay
- /sports/07/30/23/sotto-to-join-gilas-practice-uncertain-for-china-pocket-tourney