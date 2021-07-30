Making a splash

MULTIMEDIA

Kai Pfaffenbach, Reuters

Mohamed Tindouft of Morocco and Ala Zoghlami of Italy in action during the 1st round of the Men's 3000m Steeplechase at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma recorded the fastest time during the qualifiers at 8:09.83 as he bids to end Kenya's long-held domination of the event after defending champion Conseslus Kipruto failed to qualify for the Games.