Nievarez wraps up Olympic campaign in rowing

Filipino Olympian Cris Nievarez competes in the men's single sculls in rowing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the Sea Forest Waterway, in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. The first-time Olympian and only Southeast Asian qualifier in Tokyo wrapped up his campaign at 23rd overall.