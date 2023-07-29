Filipinas get ready for Norway

MULTIMEDIA

Filipinas get ready ahead of World Cup match against Norway

How Whee Young, EPA-EFE

Members of the Philippine team in action during a training session ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup group A soccer match between Norway and Philippines in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday. The Filipinas look to continue their winning ways against Norway, ranked 12 in the world, and punch a ticket to the competition’s round-of-16.