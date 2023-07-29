Filipinas get ready for Norway

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Filipinas get ready ahead of World Cup match against Norway How Whee Young, EPA-EFE Posted at Jul 29 2023 04:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Philippine team in action during a training session ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup group A soccer match between Norway and Philippines in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday. The Filipinas look to continue their winning ways against Norway, ranked 12 in the world, and punch a ticket to the competition’s round-of-16. Filipinas' confidence sky-high, but remain respectful of Norway Read More: Filipinas Norway football FIFA Women's World Cup FIFA PWNFT /sports/07/29/23/sato-misses-japanese-volleyball-after-kurashiki-game/spotlight/07/29/23/forensic-expert-slain-activist-may-have-been-shot-even-after-he-died/news/07/29/23/falcon-to-strengthen-habagat-over-luzon-visayas/overseas/07/29/23/economiccooperationng-ph-atchongqing-china-mas-pinaigting/entertainment/07/29/23/vic-sotto-pauleen-luna-expecting-second-child