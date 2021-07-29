MULTIMEDIA
Pinoy boxer Eumir Marcial advances to quarterfinals
Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters
Posted at Jul 29 2021 11:48 AM
Eumir Marcial of the Philippines reacts after winning the fight against Younes Nemouchi of Algeria during the Tokyo Olympics men's middleweight round 16 at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. Marcial, who won by technical knockout, will compete against Arman Darchinyan of Armenia for the quarterfinal round on August 1.
