MULTIMEDIA

Pinay boxer Irish Magno bows out of Tokyo Olympics

Luis Robayo, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Irish Magno of the Philippines in action against Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand during the Tokyo Olympics women's flyweight round 16 at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. The 30-year old Pinay boxer bowed to Jitpong, 5-0.