Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Closer to Olympic silver or gold

Frank Franklin Ii, Reuters

Posted at Jul 28 2021 11:13 AM

Closer to Olympic silver or gold

Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines in action against Yeni Arias of Colombia during the Tokyo Olympics women's featherweight quarterfinal at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday. Petecio, who won 5-0, will compete against Irma Testa of Italy on July 31 for the semi-final round. 

Read More:  Tokyo Olympics   Nesthy Petecio   boxer   Yeni Arias   Colombia   women's featherweight quarterfinal   multimedia   multimedia photos  