Closer to Olympic silver or gold

Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines in action against Yeni Arias of Colombia during the Tokyo Olympics women's featherweight quarterfinal at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday. Petecio, who won 5-0, will compete against Irma Testa of Italy on July 31 for the semi-final round. Boxing: Petecio assured of a medal in women's featherweight boxing