Simone Biles drops out of gymnastics team finals

Lionel Bonaventure, AFP

Russia's Angelina Melnikova (left) is congratulated by USA's Simone Biles as Russia wins the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Biles, the most decorated female gymnast in the world, dropped out of the gymnastics women’s team final, citing mental health issues with the International Olympic Committee expressing huge respect and support on the bemedaled gymnast’s decision.