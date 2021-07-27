Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Weightlifter Elreen Ando misses podium in first Olympic Games Chris Graythen, Pool/AFP Posted at Jul 27 2021 09:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber This picture taken with a robotic camera shows the Philippines' Elreen Ando competing in the women's 64kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on Tuesday. Ando’s total of 222kg was only good for seventh place as Canada's Maude Charron took gold with 233kgs. Olympics: Weightlifter Elreen Ando misses cut despite strong showing Read More: Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020 2020 Olympics Olympic Games Elreen Ando weightlifting Tokyo International Forum multimedia multimedia photos /news/07/27/21/pulis-na-rider-ng-motorsiklo-patay-matapos-bumangga-sa-multicab/news/07/27/21/doh-says-no-new-covid-19-surge-in-ncr-yet-but/news/07/27/21/angeles-city-magbibigay-ng-p200000-cash-incentive-kay-hidilyn-diaz/business/07/27/21/f2-logistics-ph-wins-bid-to-supply-comelec-needs-for-halalan2022/entertainment/07/27/21/lany-benben-sb19-others-to-perform-in-myx-awards-2021-on-aug-7