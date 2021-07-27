Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Weightlifter Elreen Ando misses podium in first Olympic Games

Chris Graythen, Pool/AFP

Posted at Jul 27 2021 09:59 PM

This picture taken with a robotic camera shows the Philippines' Elreen Ando competing in the women's 64kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on Tuesday. Ando’s total of 222kg was only good for seventh place as Canada's Maude Charron took gold with 233kgs.

