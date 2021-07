MULTIMEDIA

Kiyomi Watanabe bows to Spanish judoka

Annegret Hilse, Reuters

Kiyomi Watanabe of the Philippines in action against Cristina Cabana Perez of Spain during the judo women’s 63kg round of 32 at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. Watanabe bowed to the Spanish judoka, 10-0.