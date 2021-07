MULTIMEDIA

PH skater Margielyn Didal places 7th in Olympic finals

Toby Melville, Reuters

Margielyn Didal of Philippines reacts during the final round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's street skateboarding at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan on Monday. The 22-year old skater fell short of a podium finish after placing 7th in the summer games.