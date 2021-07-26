Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Filipina boxer Netshy Petecio advances to quarterfinals Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters Posted at Jul 26 2021 02:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio in action against 2018 bantamweight world champion Lin Yu-Ting of Taiwan during the Tokyo Olympics women's featherweight round of 16 boxing competition at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Monday. Petecio earned a spot in the quarterfinals, where she will face Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda of Colombia on July 28. Read More: Tokyo Olympics Nesthy Petecio Women's Featherweight Round 16 Lin Yu-Ting Taiwan /sports/07/26/21/no-medal-but-plenty-of-love-for-didal-in-olympics/news/07/26/21/makabayan-bloc-boycott-duterte-sona-2021/news/07/26/21/united-nations-philippines-statutory-rape-law-amendments-age-congress/news/07/26/21/bangkay-ng-seafarer-na-inanod-sa-sapa-natagpuan-sa-ilocos-sur/sports/07/26/21/slovenia-doncic-torch-argentina-in-olympics-debut