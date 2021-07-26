MULTIMEDIA

Filipina boxer Netshy Petecio advances to quarterfinals

Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio in action against 2018 bantamweight world champion Lin Yu-Ting of Taiwan during the Tokyo Olympics women's featherweight round of 16 boxing competition at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Monday. Petecio earned a spot in the quarterfinals, where she will face Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda of Colombia on July 28.

