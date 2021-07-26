MULTIMEDIA

Hidilyn Diaz lifts PH to first ever Olympic gold

Edgard Garrido, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Hidilyn Diaz reacts emotionally after successfully lifting her final attempt at the Group A Women’s 55 kg Weightlifting event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the Tokyo International Forum in Japan on Monday. Diaz made history as she clinched the country’s first ever Olympic gold medal when she lifted a total of 224 kilograms.