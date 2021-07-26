Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Hidilyn Diaz lifts PH to first ever Olympic gold Edgard Garrido, Reuters Posted at Jul 26 2021 09:46 PM | Updated as of Jul 26 2021 10:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Hidilyn Diaz reacts emotionally after successfully lifting her final attempt at the Group A Women’s 55 kg Weightlifting event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the Tokyo International Forum in Japan on Monday. Diaz made history as she clinched the country’s first ever Olympic gold medal when she lifted a total of 224 kilograms. Gold at last! Hidilyn writes PH sports history as Olympic champ Read More: Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympics Olympic Games Hidilyn Diaz weightlifting Hidiliyn Diaz Gold PH Gold Olympics multimedia multimedia photos /life/07/28/21/magkaibigang-taga-samar-gumawa-ng-leaf-art-para-bigyang-pugay-si-hidilyn-diaz/news/07/28/21/house-passes-bill-seeking-to-standardize-licensure-of-physical-therapists/entertainment/07/28/21/sb19-concert/video/sports/07/28/21/ph-boxer-petecio-advances-to-olympic-semis-assured-of-a-medal-in-womens-featherweight-boxing/video/sports/07/28/21/hidilyn-diaz-olympics-gold-medal-hero-welcome