Boxer Carlo Paalam advances in men's flyweight

Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in action against Brendan Irvine of Ireland Pool during the Tokyo Olympics men's flyweight – round of 32 boxing competition at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Monday. Paalam advances to the round of 16 facing Mohamed Flissi of Algeria on July 31, 2021.