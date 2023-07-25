Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

First in the World Cup

Marty Melville, AFP

Posted at Jul 25 2023 02:18 PM | Updated as of Jul 25 2023 02:25 PM

First in the World Cup

Philippines' forward Sarina Bolden celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday. Bolden's goal is the first for the Philippines in the country's first participation in the Women's World Cup. 

Read More:  football   World Cup   Filipinas   LabanFilipinas   FIFA   FIFA World Cup   PWNFT   Philippine women's national football team  