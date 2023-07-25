Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA First in the World Cup Marty Melville, AFP Posted at Jul 25 2023 02:18 PM | Updated as of Jul 25 2023 02:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Philippines' forward Sarina Bolden celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday. Bolden's goal is the first for the Philippines in the country's first participation in the Women's World Cup. Read More: football World Cup Filipinas LabanFilipinas FIFA FIFA World Cup PWNFT Philippine women's national football team /news/07/25/23/marcos-to-explore-halal-exports-islamic-banking-in-malaysia-visit/news/07/25/23/over-16000-affected-by-egay-habagat-in-5-regions-ndrrmc/sports/07/25/23/sarina-bolden-scores-phs-first-ever-world-cup-goal/life/07/25/23/celeste-cortesi-cries-foul-over-mean-comments/entertainment/07/25/23/matteo-to-sarah-on-her-birthday-keep-smiling-i-love-you