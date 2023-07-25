MULTIMEDIA

Filipinas wins first FIFA World Cup game

Marty Melville, AFP

Philippines' goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel (right) and teammates greet supporters after winning against New Zealand in their Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand on July 25, 2023. The Filipinas made history after winning their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup game against the host team New Zealand, 1-0.