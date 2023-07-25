Home  >  Sports

Filipinas wins first FIFA World Cup game

Marty Melville, AFP

Posted at Jul 25 2023 04:11 PM

Philippines' goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel (right) and teammates greet supporters after winning against New Zealand in their Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand on July 25, 2023. The Filipinas made history after winning their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup game against the host team New Zealand, 1-0. 

