MULTIMEDIA
Filipinas wins first FIFA World Cup game
Marty Melville, AFP
Posted at Jul 25 2023 04:11 PM
Philippines' goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel (right) and teammates greet supporters after winning against New Zealand in their Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand on July 25, 2023. The Filipinas made history after winning their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup game against the host team New Zealand, 1-0.
