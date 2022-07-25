MULTIMEDIA

EJ Obiena breaks personal and Asia record

Christian Petersen, Getty Images/AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Ernest John Obiena of Team Philippines competes in the men's pole vault final on Day 10 of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on Sunday in Eugene, Oregon. Obiena won bronze after setting a new personal best and Asia record at 5.94 meters in the final round.