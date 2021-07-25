Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA A step closer for PH boxer Irish Magno Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters Posted at Jul 25 2021 11:07 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Irish Magno of the Philippines in action against Christine Ongare of Kenya during the Tokyo Olympics Women's Flyweight – Round of 32 boxing competition at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday. Magno, who won the round 5,0, will compete against Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand on July 29. Boxing: Irish Magno advances to round of 16 in women's flyweight Read More: Tokyo Olympics Irish Magno boxing Women's Flyweight Round of 32 multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/07/25/21/movie-review-tenement-66/entertainment/07/25/21/yam-concepcion-gets-married/sports/07/25/21/look-jordan-clarkson-apldeap-visit-pacquiao-in-training/news/07/25/21/ipo-dam-to-release-water-sunday-noon-due-to-heavy-rainfall/sports/07/25/21/boxing-irish-magno-advances-to-round-of-16-in-womens-flyweight