A step closer for PH boxer Irish Magno

Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

Irish Magno of the Philippines in action against Christine Ongare of Kenya during the Tokyo Olympics Women's Flyweight – Round of 32 boxing competition at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday. Magno, who won the round 5,0, will compete against Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand on July 29.