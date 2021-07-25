Home  >  Sports

A step closer for PH boxer Irish Magno

Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

Posted at Jul 25 2021 11:07 AM

Irish Magno of the Philippines in action against Christine Ongare of Kenya during the Tokyo Olympics Women's Flyweight – Round of 32 boxing competition at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday. Magno, who won the round 5,0, will compete against Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand on July 29.

