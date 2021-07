MULTIMEDIA

Nesthy brings the nasty in boxing prelims win

Luis Robayo, AFP

Nesthy Petecio tags DR Congo’s Marcelat Sakabi Matshu during their women's featherweight (54-57kg) preliminaries boxing match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on Saturday. Petecio, one of 4 Filipino boxers seeing action in the olympics, won 5-0.