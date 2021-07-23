MULTIMEDIA

Tokyo Olympic Games begin

Edgar Siu, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Fireworks explode at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Friday as the 2020 Olympic Games begin after being postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time ever, overseas fans are banned at the games while athletes, support staff, and media are subject to strict protocols as the games push through even under the shadow of the pandemic.