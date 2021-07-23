Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Tokyo Olympic Games begin

Edgar Siu, Reuters

Posted at Jul 23 2021 08:29 PM

Tokyo Olympic Games begin

Fireworks explode at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Friday as the 2020 Olympic Games begin after being postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time ever, overseas fans are banned at the games while athletes, support staff, and media are subject to strict protocols as the games push through even under the shadow of the pandemic. 

Read More:  Tokyo Olympics   Tokyo 2020   2020 Olympics   Olympic Games   Tokyo   Olympic Stadium   fireworks   multimedia   multimedia photos  