MULTIMEDIA

Tokyo Olympic Games begin

Edgar Siu, Reuters
Posted at Jul 23 2021 08:29 PM

Fireworks explode at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Friday as the 2020 Olympic Games begin after being postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time ever, overseas fans are banned at the games while athletes, support staff, and media are subject to strict protocols as the games push through even under the shadow of the pandemic.

Troubled Tokyo Olympics opens under COVID-19 cloud

LOOK: PH sports officials excited for Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

As Olympics officially open, Philippines begins quest for elusive gold again