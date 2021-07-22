MULTIMEDIA

Getting ready for the Tokyo Olympics

Pawel Kopczynski, Reuters

Swimmers train for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, Japan on Wednesday. Only 950 attendees, including officials and journalists, will watch the opening of the Tokyo Olympics in addition to performers and athletes participating in the games as COVID-19 cases rose to 87 among athletes, officials and journalists at the Summer Games.