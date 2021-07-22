Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Getting ready for the Tokyo Olympics Pawel Kopczynski, Reuters Posted at Jul 22 2021 03:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Swimmers train for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, Japan on Wednesday. Only 950 attendees, including officials and journalists, will watch the opening of the Tokyo Olympics in addition to performers and athletes participating in the games as COVID-19 cases rose to 87 among athletes, officials and journalists at the Summer Games. Tokyo Olympics: POC to send coach home after positive COVID-19 test Read More: Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Summer Olympics Summer games Tokyo Japan swimming Tokyo Aquatics Center multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/07/22/21/pgh-preparation-covid-delta-variant-possible-surge/news/07/22/21/china-oil-exploration-device-west-philippine-sea-malacanang-comment/news/07/22/21/2-patay-kidlat-ilocos-norte/overseas/07/22/21/stranded-ofws-sa-pinas-umaapelang-makapagtrabaho-na-sa-sokor/sports/07/22/21/kai-sotto-asks-for-understanding-vows-to-get-stronger-for-gilas