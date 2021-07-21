MULTIMEDIA

Olympics rings in the sky

Kai Pfaffenbach, Reuters

Japan's aerobatics team, the Blue Impulse, skywrite Olympic rings in a practice run ahead of the official opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan, Wednesday. More than 11,200 athletes from 206 nations are expected to compete in 339 events in 33 different sports in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

