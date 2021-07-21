MULTIMEDIA

Milwaukee Bucks, NBA champs again after 50 years

Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images/AFP

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates winning the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 to win the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA title since 1971 after defeating the Phoenix Suns, 105-98.