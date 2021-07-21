Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Milwaukee Bucks, NBA champs again after 50 years Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images/AFP Posted at Jul 21 2021 12:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates winning the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 to win the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA title since 1971 after defeating the Phoenix Suns, 105-98. Bucks close out Suns for first NBA title in 50 years Read More: Milwaukee Bucks Phoenix Suns NBA championship Giannis Antetokounmpo multimedia multimedia photos /life/07/21/21/art-in-the-park-returns-for-second-run-to-mark-15th-anniversary/spotlight/07/21/21/philippines-drug-war-grave-leases-expire/overseas/07/21/21/china-12-dead-subway-floods/overseas/07/21/21/jailed-myanmar-politician-dies-from-covid-19-as-infections-spike/business/07/21/21/filinvest-filreit-final-offer-price-ipo-p7