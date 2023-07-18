Showing support for Filipinas

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Filipinas meet fans ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup How Hwee Young, EPA-EFE Posted at Jul 18 2023 10:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Filipinas sign autographs during a meeting with fans ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup at the Olympic Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday. The team will open their campaign in Group A on July 21 against Switzerland, which is ranked 20th in the world by FIFA. Football: FIFA highlights 5 Filipinas to watch in World Cup Read More: football FIFA FIFA Women's World Cup Philippine women's national football team PWNFT Filipinas New Zealand Australia /sports/07/18/23/filipinas-mentally-preparing-for-world-cup-atmosphere/news/07/18/23/phivolcs-says-increased-activity-recorded-in-mayon/video/business/07/18/23/philippine-shares-deepen-losses-to-close-at-6528/video/news/07/18/23/filipinos-in-us-find-ways-to-keep-cool-amid-heatwave/video/news/07/18/23/ph-australia-navies-kick-off-annual-military-drills