Showing support for Filipinas

Filipinas meet fans ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup

How Hwee Young, EPA-EFE

Members of the Filipinas sign autographs during a meeting with fans ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup at the Olympic Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday. The team will open their campaign in Group A on July 21 against Switzerland, which is ranked 20th in the world by FIFA.