Celebrating after making Philippine football history

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 17 2022 10:24 PM

Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after Sarina Bolden (8) scored a goal during their match against Thailand at the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship in Manila on Sunday. The Filipinas dominated the Thais 3-0. 

