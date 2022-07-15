Filipinas finals bound

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Filipinas head to the finals after routing Vietnam George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 15 2022 11:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Sarina Bolden of the Philippines controls the ball with a header during the AFF Women's Championship semifinals match between the Philippines and Vietnam at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila on Friday. The Filipinas dethroned the reigning champions 4-0 to advance to the final of the tournament for the first time. Football: Filipinas overwhelm Vietnam to advance to AFF championship Read More: AFF AFF Women's Championship FIlipinas Philippines Vietnam Football Sarina Bolden /news/07/15/22/bayan-sa-romblon-nalubog-sa-tubig-dagat-dahil-sa-high-tide/sports/07/15/22/pinoy-athletes-panalo-sa-european-sports-competitions/news/07/15/22/teehankee-stays-as-ph-permanent-representative-to-wto/news/07/15/22/pista-sa-paris-nagbalik-ngayong-2022/news/07/15/22/bangka-pinagbabaril-sa-camarines-sur-3-sugatan