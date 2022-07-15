Home  >  Sports

Filipinas head to the finals after routing Vietnam

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 15 2022 11:42 PM

Filipinas finals bound

Sarina Bolden of the Philippines controls the ball with a header during the AFF Women's Championship semifinals match between the Philippines and Vietnam at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila on Friday. The Filipinas dethroned the reigning champions 4-0 to advance to the final of the tournament for the first time. 

