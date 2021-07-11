MULTIMEDIA

Conor McGregor stretchered off after suffering broken leg

Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports/ Reuters

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is carried off on a stretcher following an injury in his loss against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA on Saturday.

McGregor suffered a broken leg late in the first round against Poirier, who was announced the winner via doctor stoppage.