Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Conor McGregor stretchered off after suffering broken leg

Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports/ Reuters

Posted at Jul 11 2021 01:19 PM

Conor McGregor stretchered off after suffering broken leg

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is carried off on a stretcher following an injury in his loss against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA on Saturday. 

McGregor suffered a broken leg late in the first round against Poirier, who was announced the winner via doctor stoppage.

Read More:  Conor Mcgregor   UFC 264   Dustin Poirier   UFC   mixed martial arts   MMA  