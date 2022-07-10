Filipinas beat Indonesia, advance to AFF semis

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA PH women's national football team advances to AFF tournament semis Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 10 2022 09:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team battle against Indonesia in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship in Manila on Sunday. The Filipinas advanced to the semifinal round of the AFF tournament after winning against Indonesia, 4-1. Football: Bolden's second half show keeps Pinays unbeaten in AFF Read More: AFF ASEAN Football Federation Women's Championship Philippine Women's National Football Team Filipinas Indonesia football AFF Women's Championship PWNFT /sports/07/10/22/pba-pogoy-shines-as-tnt-stops-ginebras-winning-streak/news/07/10/22/mga-pinoy-sa-gitnang-silangan-masayang-ipinagdiwang-ang-araw-ng-kasarinlan/news/07/10/22/habagat-lpa-to-bring-rainy-weather-across-ph-this-week-pagasa/life/07/10/22/bb-pilipinas-costume-hango-sa-produkto-ng-floridablanca/entertainment/07/10/22/zsa-zsa-padilla-marks-10th-death-anniversary-of-dolphy