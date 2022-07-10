Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

PH women's national football team advances to AFF tournament semis

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 10 2022 09:26 PM

Filipinas beat Indonesia, advance to AFF semis

Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team battle against Indonesia in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship in Manila on Sunday. The Filipinas advanced to the semifinal round of the AFF tournament after winning against Indonesia, 4-1. 

Read More:  AFF   ASEAN Football Federation Women's Championship   Philippine Women's National Football Team   Filipinas   Indonesia   football   AFF Women's Championship   PWNFT  