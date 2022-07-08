Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Football: Filipinas keep top spot after win over Malaysia

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 08 2022 11:17 PM

3rd straight win keeps Filipinas on top of AFF group

Players in action during the match between the Philippines and Malaysia for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Friday. The Filipinas pushed their win streak to 3 after a comfortable 4-0 win over Malaysia, ranked 85th in the world, to keep the Philippines on top of Group A. 

Read More:  AFF   AFF Women's Championship   FIlipinas   Philippines   Malaysia   football   RIzal Memorial Stadium  