3rd straight win keeps Filipinas on top of AFF group

Home > Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Football: Filipinas keep top spot after win over Malaysia

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 08 2022 11:17 PM

Players in action during the match between the Philippines and Malaysia for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Friday. The Filipinas pushed their win streak to 3 after a comfortable 4-0 win over Malaysia, ranked 85th in the world, to keep the Philippines on top of Group A.

Football: Filipinas cruise past Malaysia for 3rd straight win

Read More: AFF AFF Women's Championship FIlipinas Philippines Malaysia football RIzal Memorial Stadium