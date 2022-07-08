3rd straight win keeps Filipinas on top of AFF group

MULTIMEDIA

Football: Filipinas keep top spot after win over Malaysia

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Players in action during the match between the Philippines and Malaysia for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Friday. The Filipinas pushed their win streak to 3 after a comfortable 4-0 win over Malaysia, ranked 85th in the world, to keep the Philippines on top of Group A.