Pinays top group A of 2022 Women's Championship

Filipinas dominate Singapore to top Group A of AFF Women's Championship

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Tara Shelton of the Philippines handles the ball against Singapore in their 2022 AFF Women's Championship match Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium. The Filipinas dished out a 7-0 drubbing of Singapore to top Group A with six points and will return action on Friday against Malaysia.