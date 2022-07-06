Pinays top group A of 2022 Women's Championship

Home  >  Sports

Filipinas dominate Singapore to top Group A of AFF Women's Championship

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 06 2022 11:04 PM | Updated as of Jul 06 2022 11:25 PM

Tara Shelton of the Philippines handles the ball against Singapore in their 2022 AFF Women's Championship match Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium. The Filipinas dished out a 7-0 drubbing of Singapore to top Group A with six points and will return action on Friday against Malaysia.

