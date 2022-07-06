Pinays top group A of 2022 Women's Championship

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Filipinas dominate Singapore to top Group A of AFF Women's Championship Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 06 2022 11:04 PM | Updated as of Jul 06 2022 11:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Tara Shelton of the Philippines handles the ball against Singapore in their 2022 AFF Women's Championship match Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium. The Filipinas dished out a 7-0 drubbing of Singapore to top Group A with six points and will return action on Friday against Malaysia. 2022 AFF Women's Championship: Filipinas top Group A after Singapore rout Read More: PWFNT AFF Women's Championship Filipinas football Philippine Women's Football National Team /video/news/07/06/22/marcos-jr-meets-chinas-foreign-minister/news/07/06/22/marcos-tolentino-bag-more-senate-committees-robin-gets-constitutional-amendments/news/07/06/22/p102-m-halaga-ng-shabu-nasabat-sa-ccp-2-chinese-tiklo/news/07/06/22/alamin-winning-combination-july-6-2022-grand-lotto-655-draw/news/07/06/22/philippines-records-1198-new-covid-19-cases-12-new-deaths