Gilas advances to second round of FIBA Asian qualifiers

MULTIMEDIA

Gilas Pilipinas advances to FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Gilas Pilipinas players Samjosef Belangel (27) and Dwight Ramos (24) battle for the loose ball during their match against India in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday. Gilas advances to the second round of Asian qualifiers after winning the game against India, 79-63.