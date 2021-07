MULTIMEDIA

Gilas Pilipinas bows to Serbia in Olympic qualifiers

Pedja Milosavljevic, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Serbia's Boban Marjanovic (back) fights for the ball with the Philippines' Ange Kouame during the FIBA men’s Olympic qualifying tournament on Wednesday, in Belgrade, Serbia. Gilas Pilipinas, who lost to Serbia 83-76, will face Dominican Republic on Friday for a chance to advance to the semifinals of the Olympic qualifiers.